Hyderabad: Uzma Fatima saved four lives before fire engulfed her

Hyderabad: Uzma Fatima is one of the nine people who died in Srisailam Power Station fire mishap. 26-year-old Uzma was working as an assistant engineer in the Station. Her body was brought to Hyderabad yesterday evening and she was laid to rest at a graveyard at Fateh Darwaza.

My condolences to the families of TSGENCO employees who lost their lives in today's mishap at #Srisailam Hydel Power station. I pray that injured make a full & speedy recovery. My constituent, Asst Engineer Uzma Fatima a resident of Malakpet also lost her life in the accident — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 21, 2020

Uzma Fatima’s father Mohammed Zubair runs a footwear business at Chappal Bazar. He has three daughters and a son. The elder daughter got married. Uzma Fatima was his second daughter and was unmarried. His youngest daughter is in eighth standard.

I pray that Allah gives Uzma's family sabr in this difficult time.@TelanganaCMO has announced ex-gratia of Rs 25L to the deceased's families & compassionate appointment for a relative of the deceased. The deceased's last salary will be treated as their pension — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 21, 2020

Mohammed Zubair’s son Mohammed Minhaj who is a degree student told that his family is in a state of shock due to the sudden tragedy. According to him, Uzma Fatima was working in Srisailam Power Station as an Assistant Engineer for the past four years.

Uzma Fatima was very intelligent and brave girl. Survivors of the accident told that Uzma Fatima saved four lives but could not save her own.

Uzma Fatima was the resident of Azampura, Malakpet. But her funeral rites were performed in Tadban as her grandfather who is in Azampura is not well.

All nine trapped inside the 900 MW Srisailam Left Bank Power Station were killed after a fire broke out in the electric panel inside the 900 MW powerhouse on Thursday night.

Of the nine, three assistant engineers were recognized as Sundar Naik, Mohan Kumar, and Uzma Fathima. While Sundar Naik was a resident of Suryapet, Mohan Kumar and Uzma Fathima hail from Hyderabad.