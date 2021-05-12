Hyderabad: Vaccination centers geotagged for easy access

Hyderabad: For providing easy access to those eligible, all the vaccination centers in Hyderabad are now geo-tagged on Google.

The geo-tagged centers also show the availability of either Covaxin or Covishield vaccines, marked in green and red respectively, a link shared by the district collectorate showed.

https://t.co/JmPjiGL4DM



Persons going for vaccination shall provide proof of identity and copy of certificate of 1st dose vaccination. The police have been directed to allow such persons to travel for the vaccination centers in Hyderabad. — Collector_HYD (@Collector_HYD) May 12, 2021

Even as a strict 10-day lockdown has been imposed by the Telangana government, starting Wednesday, director of public health Dr G Srinivasa Rao clarified that COVID-19 vaccination program will continue for those eligible.

The vaccines will be administered at government COVID-19 vaccination centers from 9 am to 4 pm, he added.

Hyderabad district collectorate said that persons going for vaccination shall provide proof of identity and a copy of the certificate of first dose vaccination. The police have been directed to allow such persons to travel to the vaccination centers in Hyderabad.

Vaccination is currently underway for only those whose second dose is pending and for the age group 45 years and above.