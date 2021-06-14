Hyderabad: Vaccination drive for power sector staff begins

Hyderabad: Telangana state power generation corporation limited (TSGENCO) and transmission corporation of Telangana limited (TSTRANSCO) on Monday has started a rapid immunization drive to vaccinate all its employees.

Managing director of transmission and distribution corporations D. Prabhakar Rao has inaugurated the three-day special vaccination camps for electricity employees at Vidyut Soudha and Mint Compound in Khairtabad, Hyderabad.

Prabhakar Rao thanked chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for issuing instructions to medical & health department for arranging the special vaccination camp for electricity employees, who have been striving hard like front-line warriors in maintaining 24 hours uninterrupted power supply during the first & second surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On this occasion, Prabhakar Rao also thanked the chief secretary Somesh Kumar, for unstinted support in organizing the special vaccination camps at Vidyut Soudha and Mint Compound.

Priority is being given for the vaccinations to operation, maintenance workers and artisans by allocating the first two days of the vaccination as these employees are mostly exposed to public contact while attending to the emergency duties in the field.

On this occasion, MD has appealed to all employees and engineers of power sector to utilize this opportunity and also cautioned the employees to follow COVID-19 protocol scrupulously even after taking vaccinations by implementing all the precautionary measures like sanitization at regular intervals, wearing masks and maintaining social distance as per the guidelines issued by government from time to time.