Hyderabad: Vegetable prices witness steep rise

Hyderabad: Vegetable prices witnessed a steep rise in Hyderabad due to a fall in the supply. The arrival of the vegetables in the city has fallen down as farmers are set to cultivate new crops.

Apart from it, incessant rainfall across the State also contributed to the rise in the prices.

Vegetable prices in Hyderabad

The cost of the tomatoes increased from Rs. 28 per kg in August to Rs. 45 per kg on Monday whereas, the cost of green chilli climbed from Rs. 30 to Rs. 55 per kg.

At Rythu Bazaars, the prices of bitter gourd, lady’s fingers, potato and carrot and per kg were Rs. 45, Rs. 35, Rs. 38 and Rs. 45 respectively.

Cause of rise in vegetable prices

Explaining the reason for sudden rise in the vegetable price, officials of marketing committee said that heavy rainfall destroyed fields and increased hurdles in transporting vegetables to Hyderabad.

It is predicted that the prices will come down after farmers cultivate second crop of the season.

Hyderabad gets vegetables from parts of Rangareddy, Medchal, Medak, Chevella, Vikarabad and other neighboring districts.