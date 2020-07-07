Hyderabad: Video of dogs eating half burnt bodies of COVID victims goes viral

Hyderabad: As the coronavirus crisis is getting intense in Hyderabad, several heart-rending incidents are coming to the fore. In a recent incident video of dogs eating half burnt dead bodies of coronavirus victims has gone viral.

All sorts of inhuman acts are being witnessed during these COVID times, from complaints of negligence by hospital authorities to extortion of money by private and corporate hospitals. On one hand, family members are not ready to take home recovered COVID-19 patients on the other hand family members of corona victims are not ready to perform funeral rites of their relatives. GHMC staff is carrying out the last rites of such abandoned bodies.

In a recent incident of carelessness by GHMC staff, dogs were seen eating the bodies of corona bodies in crematorium. The news went viral with in no time. GHMC staff is performing the last rites of abandoned bodies and leaving the site without waiting for the bodies to burn completely. The half burnt bodies are being eaten by the dogs.

Outrageous! Dogs eating coronavirus patients dead bodies in graveyard in Hyderabad. You can understand grave situation in the City.#WhereIsKCR pic.twitter.com/8fjW5DB9dL — Ashish Vivek Merukar (@AMerukar) July 5, 2020

The incident has not only worried public but it has created panic among them as they fear that these stray dogs if bite humans after eating the dead bodies may infect them with coronavirus.

People have appealed the government and GHMC to pay attention towards the issue.

Source: Siasat news