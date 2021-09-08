Hyderabad: VIP’s International school invites applications for teaching posts

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 8th September 2021 12:34 pm IST
Hyderabad: VIP's International school invites application; here are the details
Hyderabad: VIP’s International school has invited applications for the post of teacher in various departments of its eight branches in the city.

VIP’s International School has opportunities for IGCSE curriculum. This is the only organization that hires and trains the staff with worldwide trainers to enhance their teaching skills.

If you are adaptive to change, passionate to grow with an international curriculum then it is one of the best opportunities.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online (click here).

Here are the job vacancy detail

  • Post: English teacher

Positions: 5

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Masters

Salary: As per the company norms

  • Post: Telugu teacher

Positions: 2

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

  • Post: Mathematics teacher

Positions: 1

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per company norms

  • Post: Science teacher

Positions: 4

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

  • Post: Computer teacher

Positions: 7

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

  • Post: Social Studies teacher

Positions: 3

Experience:5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

  • Post: Business Studies teacher

Positions: 1

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

  • Post: Islamic Studies

Positions: 1

Experience:5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

Post: Accountacy teacher

Positions: 2

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

  • Post: Urdu teacher

Positions: 2

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

  • Post: Biology teacher

Positions: 1

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

  • Post: Physics teacher

Positions: 1

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

  • Post: Chemistry teacher

Positions: 1

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

  • Post: Economics teacher

Positions: 1

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

  • Post: PP teacher

Positions: 3

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

  • Post: Mother teacher

Positions: 7

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

  • Post: Hindi teacher

Positions: 2

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

Email
Contact No.

Interview Location: VIP’s International School,16-1-841/1/1, shareef towers, Saidabad X road, Hyderabad.

Branches: Saidabad, Chandrayangutta, Mehdipatnam, Charminar, Falaknuma, Tolichowki, Vijaynagar and Shaheenagar.

