Hyderabad: VIP’s International school invites applications for teaching posts

Hyderabad: VIP’s International school has invited applications for the post of teacher in various departments of its eight branches in the city.
VIP’s International School has opportunities for IGCSE curriculum. This is the only organization that hires and trains the staff with worldwide trainers to enhance their teaching skills.
If you are adaptive to change, passionate to grow with an international curriculum then it is one of the best opportunities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online (click here).
Here are the job vacancy detail
- Post: English teacher
Positions: 5
Experience: 5+
Qualification: Degree or Masters
Salary: As per the company norms
- Post: Telugu teacher
Positions: 2
Experience: 5+
Qualification: Degree or Master
Salary: As per the company norms
- Post: Mathematics teacher
Positions: 1
Experience: 5+
Qualification: Degree or Master
Salary: As per company norms
- Post: Science teacher
Positions: 4
Experience: 5+
Qualification: Degree or Master
Salary: As per the company norms
- Post: Computer teacher
Positions: 7
Experience: 5+
Qualification: Degree or Master
Salary: As per the company norms
- Post: Social Studies teacher
Positions: 3
Experience:5+
Qualification: Degree or Master
Salary: As per the company norms
- Post: Business Studies teacher
Positions: 1
Experience: 5+
Qualification: Degree or Master
Salary: As per the company norms
- Post: Islamic Studies
Positions: 1
Experience:5+
Qualification: Degree or Master
Salary: As per the company norms
Post: Accountacy teacher
Positions: 2
Experience: 5+
Qualification: Degree or Master
Salary: As per the company norms
- Post: Urdu teacher
Positions: 2
Experience: 5+
Qualification: Degree or Master
Salary: As per the company norms
- Post: Biology teacher
Positions: 1
Experience: 5+
Qualification: Degree or Master
Salary: As per the company norms
- Post: Physics teacher
Positions: 1
Experience: 5+
Qualification: Degree or Master
Salary: As per the company norms
- Post: Chemistry teacher
Positions: 1
Experience: 5+
Qualification: Degree or Master
Salary: As per the company norms
- Post: Economics teacher
Positions: 1
Experience: 5+
Qualification: Degree or Master
Salary: As per the company norms
- Post: PP teacher
Positions: 3
Experience: 5+
Qualification: Degree or Master
Salary: As per the company norms
- Post: Mother teacher
Positions: 7
Experience: 5+
Qualification: Degree or Master
Salary: As per the company norms
- Post: Hindi teacher
Positions: 2
Experience: 5+
Qualification: Degree or Master
Salary: As per the company norms
Interview Location: VIP’s International School,16-1-841/1/1, shareef towers, Saidabad X road, Hyderabad.
Branches: Saidabad, Chandrayangutta, Mehdipatnam, Charminar, Falaknuma, Tolichowki, Vijaynagar and Shaheenagar.