Hyderabad: VIP’s International school invites applications for teaching posts

Hyderabad: VIP’s International school has invited applications for the post of teacher in various departments of its eight branches in the city.

VIP’s International School has opportunities for IGCSE curriculum. This is the only organization that hires and trains the staff with worldwide trainers to enhance their teaching skills.

If you are adaptive to change, passionate to grow with an international curriculum then it is one of the best opportunities.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online (click here).

Here are the job vacancy detail

Post: English teacher

Positions: 5

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Masters

Salary: As per the company norms

Post: Telugu teacher

Positions: 2

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

Post: Mathematics teacher

Positions: 1

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per company norms

Post: Science teacher

Positions: 4

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

Post: Computer teacher

Positions: 7

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

Post: Social Studies teacher

Positions: 3

Experience:5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

Post: Business Studies teacher

Positions: 1

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

Post: Islamic Studies

Positions: 1

Experience:5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

Post: Accountacy teacher

Positions: 2

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

Post: Urdu teacher

Positions: 2

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

Post: Biology teacher

Positions: 1

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

Post: Physics teacher

Positions: 1

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

Post: Chemistry teacher

Positions: 1

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

Post: Economics teacher

Positions: 1

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

Post: PP teacher

Positions: 3

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

Post: Mother teacher

Positions: 7

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

Post: Hindi teacher

Positions: 2

Experience: 5+

Qualification: Degree or Master

Salary: As per the company norms

Interview Location: VIP’s International School,16-1-841/1/1, shareef towers, Saidabad X road, Hyderabad.

Branches: Saidabad, Chandrayangutta, Mehdipatnam, Charminar, Falaknuma, Tolichowki, Vijaynagar and Shaheenagar.