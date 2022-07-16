Hyderabad: Visit My Mosque event to be held on July 17

Hyderabad: The “Visit my Mosque” initiative will be held on July 17 from 10 AM to 7 PM at Masjid-e-Alamgir, Guttala Begumpet, off 100 Feet Road, Madhapur.

According to the event organisers, they want people of all faiths and genders to visit mosques and acquaint themselves with what happens at such places of worship.

“In a polarised atmosphere, the Visit My Mosque initiative is focused on communal harmony and seeks to underscore the composite culture of the country and the Ganga-Jamni confluence of cultures of Hyderabad. It is our belief that the dream of a Bangaru (Golden) Telangana cannot be realized unless there is communal amity,” the release from the organisers said here on Saturday.

For more details, contact: 9849093503, 9839583876