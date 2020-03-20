Hyderabad: Visitors to Galleria Mall must self-quarantine

Hyderabad: A Covid-19 positive case from Andhra Pradesh had visited the Galleria Mall in Punjagutta on March 11.

Keeping this in view the State health officials on Thursday have urged people who visited Galleria Mall Punjagutta on the above mentioned date to self-quarantine themselves.

According to Telangana Today, the health officials requested the visitors, who were there on the mall on the day, to self-quarantine and also access healthcare immediately after the onset of any kind of symptoms.

They also asked persons, who visited the mall on that day, to call 104 helpline for further assistance and queries.

