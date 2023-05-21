Hyderabad: VXI Global Solutions to set up a 10,000-employee delivery centre

Hyderabad: Telangana bagged yet another investment shot as Bain Capital-owned VXI Global Solutions will set up a delivery center here, generating an employment opportunity for 10,000 people.

State IT and Industries minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) met the Global Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Erika Bogar King and explained to the latter how Telangana became an investment magnet in the last nine years.

In a press release on Sunday, KTR said that out of the 4.50 lakh jobs created in the IT industry nationwide last year, 1.5 lakhs were in Hyderabad. “The announcement by VXI firmly places the city as a favourite destination for IT companies and job seekers,” he said.

Later KTR tweeted about his investment meeting and how beneficial it will help the people of the state.

“Another Massive new addition to the rocking Hyderabad ITES sector! A Bain Capital Owned company, @vxiglobal, leading provider of customer experience solutions, with presence in 42 locations across North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean, makes a grand entry into Hyderabad – to setup a 10,000 employee center!! Met with Erika Bogar King, Global Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of VXI Global Solutions, as part of the U.S. tour to commemorate this significant collaboration,” his tweet said.

VXI Global solutions, a leading customer experience and customer care company has 43 global office locations and 40,000 current employees, the press release added.