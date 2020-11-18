Hyderabad: Wakf Board to protect its properties at any cost

Hyderabad: While inspecting the Dargah Sharfuddin Telangana Wakf board chairman warned stringent action against the encroachers.

On Tuesday, the Telangana State Wakf Board chairman, Mohammed Saleem also inspected the Wakf properties located at Pahadishareef, Mamidpally, Jalpally and surrounding areas with his officials of the board.

Inspecting the ongoing works at Dargah Baba Sharfuddin popularly known as Pahadishareef taken up at a cost of around Rs.10 crore said, “The ramp will help families directly reach the shrine located on hilltop. The works were commenced two years ago and are going on at a brisk pace.”

Speaking about the Wakf’s 718 acre of land of Ashoorkhana Ali Saad and Dargah Hazrat Saif Nawaz Jung at Mamidpally Saleem said that the attempts are being made to encroach the land and people should be careful before purchasing plots here. The board will reclaim the land at any cost and demolish houses on the Wakf properties.

He further said that around 2131 acres of land is endowed with the Dargah Sharfuddin and stringent action will be initiated against the encroachers.

“We are seriously following up court cases filed against land grabbers and encroachers. At several places we demolished the houses or shops illegally constructed on Wakf properties,” he said.

Saleem instructed officials to prepare a detailed report on encroachments and evict the encroachers at the earliest.

