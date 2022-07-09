Hyderabad: Walkers’ group slams BJP over demolished Parade Grounds wall

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 9th July 2022 7:03 pm IST
Parade Ground Wall
Parade Ground Wall- Twitter

Hyderabad: The boundary wall of Parade Grounds was destroyed for the public assembly of the Bharatiya Janata Party meeting on July 3, and no signs of reconstruction have appeared even five days post the event.

The Parade Ground Walkers’ Association expressed distress over the situation and placed two banners where the wall has been demolished, posing the question of who would “rebuild the demolished wall”: the BJP or the Secunderabad Cantonment Board.

The question of who would rebuild the three walls that were destroyed after the BJP National Executive Meeting was held at the location, is asked on a placard outside Secunderabad’s Parade Grounds.

A Twitter user, Krishnamurthy tweeted, “A signboard outside #ParadeGround in #Secunderabad asks who will reconstruct the 3 demolished walls after the #BJPNECInTelangana conference was conducted in the venue @SECBAD_CANTT or @BJP4Telangana ?”

