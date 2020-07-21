Hyderabad: Waqf Board CEO Abdul Hameed transferred

Hyderabad: Telangana government has transferred Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Waqf Board Abdul Hameed and has appointed him as additional collector (local bodies) Jangaon.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday made appointments of two additional collectors by issuing GO RT 1098.

Abdul Hamid is a special grade deputy collector. He was given charge of CEO Waqf Board. By transferring A Bhaskar Rao (special grade deputy collector) Abdul Hamid has been appointed as additional collector Jangaon.

Minority Welfare Department will appoint a new officer on the post of Chief Executive Officer Waqf Board. It is likely that Director Minority Welfare Shahnawaz Asim IPS will be given the additional charge of CEO Waqf Board.

Source: Siasat News