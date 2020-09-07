Hyderabad: Waqf Board CEO tests positive for coronavirus

Hyderabad: Corona positive cases continue to rise in the offices of minority institutions in Hyderabad. In a latest case, chief executive officer of Waqf Board Mohammed Qasim tested positive for Covid-19. He has gone into home isolation and is undergoing treatment at home.

In view of the assembly session Covid test has been made compulsory for those attending the assembly session.  Presence of CEO is essential to brief the government about Waqf matters during the session to reply to the questions asked related to same. For that purpose, when Mr Qasim underwent the test he was found Covid positive. He was advised home isolation. He will be home quarantined for two weeks.

According to the sources Mr Qasim has no symptoms however he tested positive. Asymptomatic patients are treated in home isolation.

Mohammed Qasim is also the district minority welfare officer of Hyderabad. His chamber has been sealed after he tested positive. It has been decided to completely sanitise his chamber. It has has worried his subordinates at Waqf Board and District Minority Welfare office.

Two workers of Telangana Waqf Board which is located in Hajj House building premises have succumbed to coronavirus so far and several others are in home isolation after testing positive. Some workers are on leave since March on the pretext of not being well. Since lockdown minority institutions in Hyderabad see a spike in coronavirus cases.

