Hyderabad: Waqf Board to take action against illegal land encroachers in Attapur

Hyderabad: Telangana State Waqf Board on Wednesday during an inspection of three major Waqf properties in Attapur stated that the board is going to take strict action against the land encroachers.

The board also removed illegally erected fencings on the encroached land of 10,000 square yards belonging to Waqf Board.

This move came after National Minorities Commission (NMC) vice-chairman Atif Rasheed on Sunday visited Hyderabad and said he will take up serious action against encroachers of Waqf properties in Telangana.

On Wednesday, the Chairman of Waqf Board, along with Waqf inspectors, revenue officials and police officials inspected the Waqf properties including Dargah Hazrat Syed Ibrahim Hussaini, Qutubshahi Mosque etc.

Speaking to the reporters, Mohammed Saleem, chairman of Waqf Board, said that there are several cases pending in various courts and Waqf Board has engaged the services of a senior advocate in the court to protect the waqf properties.

“For cancellation of the Illegal sale deeds the Waqf Board has initiated action and the Board has submitted a letter to GHMC to demolish the illegal constructions and soon going to lodge complaint against the land encroachers,” said Saleem.

The work of reconciliation of waqf record and cancellation of registration on waqf properties is under progress, said the revenue officials.