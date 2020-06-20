Hyderabad Waqf Board worker who tested +ve for COVID-19 dies

Hyderabad: The attender of Telangana Waqf Board who had tested positive succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday, following which panic prevailed among the workers of other minority institutions. The case of the attender testing positive for the virus had come to light after his leave application along with COVID-19 positive report was submitted to the department.

62-year old attender of Waqf Board had tested positive while undergoing treatment at a private hospital following which he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital where he died on Friday morning.

Also Read No entry for visitors in Hyderabad Hajj House after COVID case

The worker belonged to establishment department where an executive officer died on Thursday after sudden illness.

Soon after the incident came to light panic gripped Hajj House building and officials and workers vacated the building within no time. The building wore a deserted look till noon. Several workers of Waqf Board have applied for leave so that they can resume duty after the situation becomes better.

Four workers of Telangana Waqf Board also developed symptoms of coronavirus. The workers are suffering from high fever and have gone into home quarantine. Two workers of Waqf board have succumbed to COVID-19 so far after which panic prevails among officials and workers. They are demanding to close the offices.

Also Read Hyderabad: Coronavirus enters TS Waqf Board

Waqf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem told that soon after the report of worker’s death all offices were given holiday. He told that all necessary measures will be taken for the safety of workers. He asked the workers who develop symptoms like fever, cold, cough etc to undergo COVID test as a precaution.

Entry of visitors was already banned in Hajj House building and establishment section which is on 2nd floor of the building has been completely sealed.

Source: Siasat news