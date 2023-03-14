Hyderabad: Water board drafts plan to meet demand in Summer; Ramzan in focus

Hyderabad: The Managing director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Dana Kishore on Tuesday announced Summer Action Plan 2023 in a review meeting to meet the water requirements of the city and the surrounding villages.

Currently, 565 Million Gallons of Water (MGD) are being supplied in the city daily and the arrangements to supply an additional 42 Million Gallons of Water (MGD) will be completed by the end of May.

Of the additional 42 MGD, the areas located in the city limits will receive 22 MGD of water and the villages within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits will receive 20 MGD of water.

He directed the officials to make special arrangements in view of the upcoming Ramzan month, to supply water tankers to various mosques in the city. He asked the officials to ensure that there are no sewage overflow issues in these areas and allocated mini-jetting machines in each division to resolve them.

The water supply proposed through the ORR phase-2 project will be completed by June, said a press release by the HMWS&SB.

The managing director Kishore directed the officials to check whether the bore wells are working properly and carry out repairs under the Annual Maintenance System (AMS) wherever necessary.

He said, “There are currently 74 tanker filling stations across the city, and another 3 will be set up. Further, the number of trips will also be increased”.

Kishore directed the officials to take formulate an action plan for the prevention of polluted water supply, and resolve water leakages issues and sewage overflows.