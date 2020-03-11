Hyderabad Water Board prepares Rs 50 cr Summer Action Plan

A+ A-

Hyderabad: To resolve the drinking water issue at the time of the coming summer months, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) recently turn up with a Summer Action Plan-2020 to avoid water supply interruption in the city.

This is also due to mercury levels steadily rising in the city.

Moreover, now that water tankers will be provided within 48 hours of the booking as opposed to the usual week to a day span.

Under this initiative, 230 more tankers are being deployed in addition to the existing ones.

HMWS&SB, Managing Director Dana Kishore held a review meeting on Tuesday regarding the Summer Action Plan — 2020. A sum of Rs. 50 crore has been sanctioned to the Operation and Maintenance wing to take up these works. They include repairs to 639 hand pumps, pumps and power bore wells, motors, and electrical installations.

During the meeting, Dana Kishore mentioned that additional water filling stations will be made operational for use in the summer only in addition to the 110 currently being operated in different areas.

Out of the total 6,430 bore wells, about 5,013 are in working condition while the remaining ones have dried up. A team of ten special officers has been appointed to not only initiate action against those who fail to provide water as per schedule but to also monitor water supplies during this upcoming summer to avoid supply disruption.

Kishore added that a third-party agency survey will also be conducted with 100 members to inspect worksites and check the quality of the works.

According to officials, about 404 tail-end points with 39,996 service connections — ones not receiving supply properly — have been identified and will be rectified by this month’s end. In order to avoid water wastage, the water board has taken up non-revenue works for 217 works at an estimated cost of 22.52 crore to save 5.39 MGD of water.