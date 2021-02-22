Hyderabad: No water supply for 24 hours in city on February 24

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 22nd February 2021 5:03 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad water board on Monday announced that water supply will remain affected in various parts of the city for 24 hours from 6 am on February 24 to 6 am on February 25.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) said that areas including Balapur, Maisaram, Barkas, Mekalamandi, Bholakpur, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Boudhanagar, Marredpally, Control Room Railways, MES, Cantonment, Prakashnagar, Patigadda, Hasmathpet, Vaishali Nagar, BN Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Autonagar, Maruthinagar, Uppal, Nacharan, Habsiguda, Chilkanagar, Boduppal will be affected.

HMWSSB officials have advised consumers to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience. They said that due to the junction work on Krishna drinking water supply phase-II ring main-II under the alignment of SRDP flyover and underpass from LB Nagar junction to Bawarchi and for facilitating the construction of the underpass, there will be a shutdown of drinking water supply.

