Hyderabad: Water disruption in city on May 27-28; know list of areas

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) announced on Tuesday that water supply will be disrupted in various parts of the city for 36 hours from 6 am on May 27 to 6 pm on May 28.

The service is being disrupted due to work being undertaken in the Manjeera system junction besides several other repair works will be carried out to fix water leakages.

The water board said that due to the shutdown, there will be no water supply and low water pressure on May 27 and 28 in the following areas:

Gangaram, Deepthisree Nagar, KSR Enclave, Aparna Hills, Adarsh Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Miyapur, Mythri Nagar, Madinaguda, Ushodaya Nagar, Vyshali Nagar, Ram Krishna Nagar, Sairam Colony, Miyapur X Roads, Matrusri Nagar, Rajaram Colony, Ambedkar Nagar, Janapriya Phase 1 and 2, Miyapur village, Madhav Nagar, Bhanu Township, Nandi Cooperative Society, HUDA Mayuri Nagar, SC Bose Nagar, Sirla Gardens.

Further, water supply disruption can be seen in:

RBR Balaji Nagar, Adithya Nagar, Srirangapuram under Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Division 15, Hydernagar, Adagutta, Nizampet Main Road, Vasanth Nagar, a part of KPHB colony, Ram Naresh Nagar under O&M Division 9, Bollar Municipality, Illapur village, Gandi Gudam, Sultanpur, Kistareddypet, Patelguda village under O&M Division 32 and low water pressure for Erragada and Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar under O&M division 6.

HMWSSB officials have advised consumers to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience.