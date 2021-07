Hyderabad: Due to heavy rainfall for the past few days, the water levels in the two most important reservoirs of Hyderabad,  Osmansagar and Himayatsagar have increased.

The present water level in Osmansagar is 1784.24 ft whereas, the full water level (FTL) of the reservoir is 1790 ft.

In Himayatsagar, the water level reached 1762.20 ft whereas, the full water level (FTL) of the reservoir is 1763.50 ft.