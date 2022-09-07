Hyderabad: Water logging in some areas as heavy rains hit city

The IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for a few days in the district with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 7th September 2022 6:27 pm IST
Hyderabad: As Bengaluru faces disastrous rainfall, the city here also saw glimpses of heavy downpours and several parts of the city were waterlogged, on Wednesday. According to the IMD Charminar, Abids, Malakpet, and Amberpet will receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Multiple parts of Hyderabad faced severe water logging including, Banjara Hills, Khairatabad, Raj Bhavan and Amberpet which were the worst affected.

Heavy rains also occurred at isolated places in the Nagarkurnool district. Nagarkurnool (70.6 mm) received the highest rainfall on Tuesday, followed by Mahabubnagar (60.4 mm), Jogulamba Gadwal (51.6 mm), Mancherial (45.2 mm) and Peddapalle (42 mm).

Heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Rangareddy, Kamareddy, and Nagarkurnool, districts of Telangana on September 7.

