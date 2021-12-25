Hyderabad: Water supply to be disrupted in parts of city on Dec 28

Hyderabad: The drinking water supply will be disrupted in various parts of the city for 24 hours, from 6 am on December 28.

Water supply in Gandipet, Kokapet, Narsingi, Puppalguda, Manikonda, Khanapur, Neknampur, and Manchirevula will be affected.

The supply will be halted to facilitate the road widening from Outer Ring Road (ORR), Patancheru to ORR, Gachibowli. The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation has taken up the widening of the six-lane road.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board in a press release requested people to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience.

Link roads to reduce traffic

On December 20, the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited had announced the construction of link roads in 29 corridors in the state.

The missing links project has been initiated to improve connectivity, and phases one and two are already in progress. HRDCL has identified 29 such corridors, where a total of Rs 491.49 crore would be spent under phase three of the missing links project.

As part of the third phase, a 6.5 km link road from Chandanagar railway station to Venkateshwara nagar Layout (South) which includes the Chandanagar Railway Station to Vishali Nagar North link road, 1.6 km link road from Road Number 45 Jubliee Hills to Durgam Cheruvu, and 1.5 km link road from Ameenpur Village to HMT Colony in Miyapur have been identified.