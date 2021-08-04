Hyderabad: Demand for water tankers falls

Hyderabad: Though tap water was supplied regularly in the city, earlier the residents still had to depend on the water tankers to fulfill their requirements.

However, in the last three years, it has been noticed that there is a considerable drop in the demand for water tankers for various reasons.

According to an official of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), there has been a sharp decline in the demand for water tankers. The official stated that the decline for water tankers was noticed because the water board supplying sufficient water, there is an increase in new water connections, water reservoirs filled due to heavy rains, and the rise in groundwater levels.

The official said normally the customer care used to receive around 800 calls on a daily basis for tanker bookings. Now, the number has been reduced to 500-600 calls per day. He added during the peak season of summer, the board used to receive around 3,000 calls in a day.

Meanwhile, the official said that the water board is still supplying 800 tankers to fulfill the requirements in the city. He added that the water tankers are needed in case of any special events or if the bore wells of homes or apartments get mechanical failure.

In comparison to domestic consumers, water tankers’ demand is higher in the non-domestic sectors such as hospitals, hostels, colleges, and commercial organizations, the official concluded.