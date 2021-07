Hyderabad: Deccan Professional Consultants launched its website on July 17. It was launched by Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor of the Siasat Daily. The event was presided by Mohammed Moinuddin, President FTC.

The chief guest of the event was A V Raghunadha Rao, FCA chartered accountant. Syed Basheeruddin, Dy. Collector (RTD), Gandham Srinivas, deputy director (RTD.) Industries Dept. Govt. of Telangana and Rachakonda Sreenivasa Rao, Sub. Registrar (RTD.) were the guest of honours.

Website of Deccan Professional Consultants launched on July 17

