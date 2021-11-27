Hyderabad: Wedding Hall ‘free for Walima’ oppose dowry menace

Hyderabad: Aman function hall at Mehdipatman has taken the initiative to fight dowry and other forms of exploitation of the bride’s family in marriages, that are prevalent in the country. The functional hall is offering to give its wedding hall free of cost for the Walima (reception) to grooms who performed their marriage according to the “Sunnah.” (Tradition of the Holy Prophet of Islam)

Abdul Baari Hussaini of the Socio Reforms Society told Siasat.com that according to them, the “Sunnah” is when the family of the bride doesn’t have to spend a single rupee for the marriage. He added that their main agenda is to fight against dowry as it goes against Islamic principles and is still prevalent in Muslim society.

“We want people to reject invitations to such marriages where the bride’s family is coerced to spend money for jehez (dowry), shaadi function (wedding celebration) and other such events,” Abdul Baari Hussaini added.

The owner of the Aman Function Hall at Mehdipatnam is Azmatullah Khan who is working with Dr Aleem Khan Falaki, the founder of Socio Reforms Society to fight the exploitation of the woman’s families in the name of marriage.

Apart from battling against the cancer of exploitative marriages in society, the Socio Reforms Society also does marriage counselling, family counselling, financial planning and organizes speech competitions for youngsters to develop their public speaking skills.

Abdul Baari Hussaini, who is the general manager of Socio Reforms Society said that interested grooms can contact them at 995 995 9008 to book a wedding hall for free if they haven’t supported any kind of exploitation of the bride’s family.