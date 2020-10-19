Hyderabad: Where will the stagnant rainwater in Nadeem Colony go??

Hyderabad: “Will we get rid of the water?” is a question of every resident of Tolichowki’s Nadeem Colony, which has been literally submerged due to floods after the city was lashed with torrential rain.

More importantly, the bigger question is: where will this water go? There seems to be no answer unfortunately and the inhabitants of Nadeem Colony have been living with no power, no electricity, and even without water for about a week. When asked, the police who was rescuing people there and the GHMC officials said, “Kaha jata madam paani, Kuch bhi nahi kar sakte hum log (where will it go? We can’t do anything madam”.

Their statements show that the government itself is clueless about how the water should be drained. Residents say that their houses have begun smelling and that their furniture has also gotten damaged. “We have no water even for domestic purposes and also to use in washrooms,” said one of the residents.

When contacted Mohd Haroon Farhaan, Tolichowki corporator claimed that the water might flow out by Tuesday. He said, “The water is slowing flowing out, towards the two outlets made at the Shah Hatim Cheruvu (lake) in Golconda.” However, the ground reality contradicts the corporator’s claim.

The populace of Nadeem Colony also alleged that the visit by the Karwan’s AIMIM corporators and political leaders was all about “window shopping and condolences”. They also claimed that no political leader has approached them and offered even a glass of water, “We are able to sustain here with no basic amenities only because of some good samaritans who are providing us with food and water, unlike the ruling party who left us to die.”

Tolichowki’s flood victims are asking for water, as their water houses are all filled with contaminated and drainage water.

Furthermore, those living on the second floors and above said, “We can’t even leave our homes locked as we are left with a few remains now, and we are scared that even that can be stolen.”

A few also said that it has been over a week since the water has not even deceased an inch. A few pregnant women are also residing in the buildings, while some others are reaching their delivery dates. “How will they be carried to the hospital?” asked a 50-year-old lady.

Another lady said that her paralyzed husband urgently needs a medical checkup, but taking him through waters might worsen his condition.