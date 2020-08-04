Hyderabad; Wine shops to stay open from 10 am to 11 pm

Excise Department permits Wine shops to remain open from 10 am to 11 pm.

Posted By News Desk Published: 4th August 2020 6:42 pm IST
Liquor shops reopen in Telangana, tipplers throng stores
Tipplers queuing to buy liquor at Kachiguda wine shop in Hyderabad. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Hussain Saify

Hyderabad: The Excise Department has permitted all the 2,182 A4 Wine shops of the same pre lockdown timings. Pre lockdown timings return to the city in order to normalise the situation in the city.

Pre Pandemic, the wine shops outside Greater Hyderabad could stay open from 9 am to 10 pm and those within city limits could stay open from 10 am to 11 pm. However, no guidelines have come out with respect to Bars and Pubs which have been shut since 130 days now.

The decision among the Wine shop owners have bring in the wave of happiness “We were in losses first when shops stayed closed for 45 days and then due to the truncated timings when we had to close early. Since most customers pick up their favourite tipple such as beer or a whiskey after work, it was affecting our sales when shops had to close during peak hours.

Although the patronage for the liquor has been hit by the financial crisis, we are hopeful that new timings will at least bring in more profit,” said Telangana State Wine Dealers’ Association leader D Venkateswarlu to The New Indian Express.

