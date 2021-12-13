Hyderabad: With official neglect, activists take charge to repair potholes

Hyderabad: Residents of Pragathi Nagar, Nizampet took it upon themselves to fill up potholes in their area after authorities turned a deaf ear to their complaints.

Sai Teja, a city-based activist alongside a group of friends took the responsibility upon themselves after concerned authorities did little to solve their complaints.

This group of four software IT employees began this initiative of covering potholes in 2019. They covered the potholes with stones and mud but later started investing in proper materials, out of their own pockets.

“We bought 100 kilograms of materials worth Rupees 2000, to cover a few potholes in the area,” said Sai Teja.

The group works on a standard operating procedure before they get to work themselves. They first identify a pothole, raise a complaint with the authorities, request officials to complete the procedure, and follow up on it for two weeks. If the authorities disappoint, they take it upon themselves to complete the job.

The initiative began in 2019 with a funeral for the roads in the area. “We started this in 2019, where we organized a funeral for the roads. ‘Rest in Peace Pragathi Nagar Roads’ was our slogan of protest,”‘

“Rest in Peace Pragathi Nagar Roads” was the slogan of funeral-protest organised in 2019

“There was barely any road that was properly constructed in the area. The roads constructed are filled with potholes which are very dangerous for commuters,” said Teja explaining the ordeal of the residents of Pragathinagar.

“I have also been a victim of these potholes. I too met with an accident about 2 years ago and was badly injured,” he added.

The group of four who are residents of the same area, look to expand their initiative across the city and call for concerned citizens to join their cause.

“We are limited to our area because we do not have enough manpower to expand to different localities. People who are interested could get in touch with us and a team could be formed to expand the initiative,” said Sai Teja.