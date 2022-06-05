Hyderabad witnesses 3rd minor rape case in a week, accused under arrest

Hyderabad: After the 17-year-old minor girl’s rape case that happened on May 28 and the one where an 11-year-old was raped on May 31, the police arrested a 21-year-old man for alleged sexual assault on yet another minor girl on Sunday. The victim worked as a sales girl in a garment shop at Charminar.

According to the police, the accused, Mohd Sufiyan met the victim at the Charminar bus stop at 11:30 PM on 31-5-2022 and took her to his house at Langer House in the night, and assaulted her twice. In the morning, he dropped her back at the bus stop. He also gave the victim his phone number at the time of departure.

The girl, on Saturday (June 5) complained of heavy stomach pain and when her mother enquired, the victim narrated the whole incident to her mother.

On the mother’s complaint, the police registered a case under sections u/s 363, 376(2) IPC & Sec 5 & 6 of the POCSO Act against the accused at Kalapathar Police Station. He has been apprehended and the victim is sent for medical, the police informed.