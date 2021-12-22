Hyderabad witnesses decreased crime rate in 2021

Hyderabad: The crime rate in the city seems to be on a decline as 20,012 cases have been registered so far in 2021, as opposed to 22,641 the previous year. There were 25,187 criminal cases registered in 2019.

City police commissioner Anjani Kumar mentioned that the city currently ranks 18th in terms of crime rate at the national level. He further stated that there was a decline in property theft cases, and house break-ins. However, there were increased cases of POCSO (Protection of Children against Sexual Offences) this year, the police commissioner stated in a press release.

Kumar further mentioned that the police also booked people under the PD (Preventive Detention) Act. “The city police are helping Hyderabad maintain its cultural identity by holding the annual round meeting up at places of historic importance,” the Commissioner added.