Hyderabad: Woman arrested on fraud charges

By News Desk|   Published: 3rd October 2021 7:16 am IST
Mother, children arrested for murdering 'family man' in Karnataka
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Quthbullapur Police arrested a woman on fraud charges. She was drawing a widow pension from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) despite the fact that her husband is alive.

As per the details of the case, the couple B.Divya and Subhash, natives of Gajularamaram village was living in extremely bad financial conditions.

The police official said that Divya was drawing widow pension for the past three years after claiming that her husband had died. When the authorities got to know that her husband is alive, they informed the police officials who had begun an inquiry and later arrested the woman.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button