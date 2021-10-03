Hyderabad: Woman arrested on fraud charges

Hyderabad: The Quthbullapur Police arrested a woman on fraud charges. She was drawing a widow pension from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) despite the fact that her husband is alive.

As per the details of the case, the couple B.Divya and Subhash, natives of Gajularamaram village was living in extremely bad financial conditions.

The police official said that Divya was drawing widow pension for the past three years after claiming that her husband had died. When the authorities got to know that her husband is alive, they informed the police officials who had begun an inquiry and later arrested the woman.