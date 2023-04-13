Hyderabad woman bags Mrs India title

She achieved this remarkable feat in her very first attempt

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 13th April 2023 9:40 am IST
Ankita Thakur (Right) [Photo: Instagram]

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad native woman won the Mrs India title on Tuesday evening, beating contestants from 14 other states. The finals of the prestigious beauty pageant were held at Le Meridien Hotel in Kochi.

The woman Ankita Thakur achieved this remarkable feat in her very first attempt.

She participated in the Mrs India pageant as the representative of Telangana. She had received training from Rashmika Thakur, who had herself won the Mrs India pageant earlier. Ankita’s hard work and dedication, combined with the training from Rashmika, helped her secure the coveted title.

Apart from her modeling skills, Ankita Thakur is also known for her private album ‘Dramame Na De’.

The Mrs India competition is considered a prestigious event, recognizing the strength, beauty, and intelligence of married women from all over India.

