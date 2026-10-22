Hyderabad woman bitten by brother-in-law over dowry

The woman alleged that Suresh bit her hands and legs during the argument.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
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Hyderabad: A dowry dispute between a couple in Filmnagar turned ugly on October 20 as the woman’s brother-in-law allegedly bit her during an argument.

The woman, Sowmya, approached the Filmnagar Police and filed a complaint against her husband, Vinay Kumar and brother-in-law, Suresh Kumar. She alleged that Suresh bit her hands and legs during the argument.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Filmnagar Police Inspector A Ramesh said, “The couple were quarrelling over dowry for the past few days. On October 20, Suresh got into the argument and bit Sowmya.”

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Based on the complaint, a case of harassment for dowry under Section 85 and for causing hurt under Section 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The inspector said that an investigation is underway and Vinay and Suresh would be served notices.

No arrests have been made in this case.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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