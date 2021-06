Hyderabad: A woman who used to live alone in Alwal has been brutally murdered. Her body was found in her hut.

On receiving the information, the Alwal police reached the crime spot in Venkatapuram Colony. When the cops entered the hut of the woman, they found her body.

The woman who was a labourer had migrated from Warangal to Hyderabad six years ago.

Alwal police has registered a case and began investigations.