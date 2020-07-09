Hyderabad: Woman commits suicide after posting video on Facebook

Hyderabad: A woman committed suicide after posting a video on social media. She alleged that her husband and his family members were harassing her.

Narrating her ordeal, the woman, Lavanya Lahari said that she was abused for not bearing a child. She also claimed that her husband, Venkateshwar Rao, a pilot is having an extra-marital relationship.

Allegations by family members

After the death of the woman, her family members lodged a complaint. In the complaint, they alleged that her in-laws were demanding dowry.

They said that harassment and dowry demand are the reasons for the woman’s suicide.

Although, the tragic incident took place on 26th June, the in-laws were arrested on Tuesday as they were absconding.

Accused persons sent into custody

Earlier, her husband was arrested. Her father-in-law is still absconding.

Arrested persons have been sent into judicial custody.