Hyderabad: Woman commits suicide due to dowry harassment

Hyderabad: A woman committed suicide due to dowry harassment by her in laws. This incident took place in the area that falls under the jurisdiction of Charminar Police.

According to police sources, the woman, Pushpawati was the wife of Raju and residents of Musabowli.

Last year, she was married to Raju. At the time of marriage, her parents gave 5 tola gold, Rs.2 lakh cash and furniture worth Re. 1 lakh.

For the past few days her in-laws were harassing her to bring more dowry. Unable to bear the harassment, she took the extreme step.

Charminar Police have lodged a case in this regard.