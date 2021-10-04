Hyderabad: Woman commits suicide due to harassment by husband, in-laws

By News Desk|   Published: 4th October 2021 10:19 am IST
Hyderabad: A woman committed suicide after being allegedly harassed by her husband and in-laws over the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme money. This incident happened under the Saroornagar Police Jurisdiction.

According to the Police sources, Udayshri (30) who was the wife of Balchander, a resident of Dilsukhnagar committed suicide by hanging herself. Udayshri is survived by a 9-month-old son.

It is reported that her husband and in-laws were forcing her to hand over the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme amount which she received a few days back.

The Saroornagar Police has registered a case in this regard and began the investigations.

