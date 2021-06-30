Hyderabad: Woman ends life due to dowry harassment

Hyderabad: A woman committed suicide due to alleged dowry harassment. This incident took place in Hayathnagar Police limits.

It is alleged that her husband, R. Rangaiah who wanted to go abroad was harassing her to get more dowry from her parents. so that he could move abroad.

At the time of marriage two years ago, the woman’s parents had given Rs.10 lakhs cash,5 tola gold, and other essential items. However, Rangaiah was reportedly demanding another Rs.10 lakhs.

After knowing his demand, his in-laws have given him Rs. 5 lakh. However, they were facing difficulties in arranging the remaining amount.

Hayathnagar Police have filed a case and started inquiry in this regard.