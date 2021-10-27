Woman gives birth to four children in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old woman gave birth to quadruplets on October 26 at Mina Hospital, Mehdipatnam. The woman delivered one boy and three girls, weighing between 1.3-1.5 kilograms.

The woman who was in her 34th week of her pregnancy, had been on blood pressure medications for two months despite which her BP was uncontrollable. “The woman’s BP kept falling through out the operation and she lost a lot of blood. They are all safe now,” said Dr. Soheba Shukoor, one among the 3 doctors who performed the operation.

The woman was rushed to the hospital for an emergency C-Section due to high blood pressure levels and delivered the babies at 5 pm.