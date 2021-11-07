Hyderabad: Woman held for prostitution; two including minor rescued

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Saturday busted a prostitution racket, arresting a woman and rescuing two others including a minor.

It is said that the woman was running an online prostitution racquet, she has been identified as Raziya Sultana aka Arshiya a resident of Al Jubail colony in Chandrayangutta. Speaking of the arrest, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat stated, “She was organising prostitution both through online and offline mode at a flat in Shaheennagar. She was collecting between Rs.3,000 and Rs.15,000 from customers.”

The police set a trap as they contacted Arshiya for a meeting and nabbed the accused when she arrived at Devathalagutta in Balapur with the victims.