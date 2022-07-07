Hyderabad: Woman held for running prostitution racket in city

Hyderabad: The Jawaharnagar police on Thursday held a woman for allegedly running a prostitution racket under Rachakonda Commissionerate.

The accused identified as Sirigadi Aruna has been involved in human trafficking and prostitution since 2019.

The accused took a rented portion in Jawaharnagar limits, where she got women from Andhra Pradesh and forced her into prostitution, while welcoming customers to the location. The accused charged a hefty amount from her customers.

Aruna roped in girls on the pretext of providing a livelihood and forced them into prostitution. She is already under trial as she is charged with human trafficking. The police rescued the victim and sent her to rehabilitation centre. Aruna has been arrested and placed under the special prison for women.