Hyderabad: Woman, her paramour held for husband’s murder

Accused took advantage of Thukappa's alcoholism and made him drink pesticide-mixed beer, leading to his death, police said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 20th July 2023 9:35 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Ghatkesar police on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly killing a man. One of the accused is the victim’s second wife, and another accused is her paramour, police said.

The accused, Kottagolla Eeshwarama and Mutlakunta Srinivas, hailing from Sangareddy, were involved in an extra-marital affair for over a year. After Eeshwarama’s husband Thukappa got wind of their relationship, the accused hatched a plan to murder him, police said.

Thukappa, who was partially paralyzed, was lured by her wife into visiting Hyderabad to see a doctor.

According to the police, when he was brought to the city, the accused took advantage of Thukappa’s alcoholism and made him drink pesticide-mixed beer, leading to his death.

