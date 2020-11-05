Hyderabad woman in Somalia seeks govt help to return, alleges assault by husband

Hyderabad: 70-year-old Shaik Hyder Ali has been waiting to see his daughter and grandchildren for the past one year, as his daughter and grandchildren are stuck in Somalia.

In 2008, Raheem Unnisa, daughter of Shaik Hyder Ali, after getting married to a Somalian man in Hyderabad was taken to her in-law’s place in Somalia’s Galdogo district of North-Central Mudug. That was her first time ever leaving India.

“Raheem Unnisa resident of Shastripuram Colony in Rajender Nagar was married to a Somalia national Omar Dahir Farah on 3 April 2008. After marriage, the couple lived in Hyderabad for ten years and had four children,” said Hyder Ali.

“In April 2017 he took my daughter along with the children to Somalia. They had one more child there and then he married another woman and started beating and torturing my daughter,” he added.

It was painful for Shaik Hyder Ali when his daughter sent a video of her crying and seeking help to come home along with her children. Hyder Ali who is not financially strong to afford the flight costs is seeking government help to bring them back to Hyderabad.

“My daughter cries whenever she calls me and asks me to save her and bring them back to India. However, her last child who was born in Somalia doesn’t have an Indian passport,” Hyder Ali told Siasat.com.

He has written to the Minister for External Affairs, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and appealed to the government to rescue his daughter and grandchildren from Somalia.

Raheem Unnisa has also sent a video to Amjed Ullah Khan, Spokesperson of Majlish Bachao Tehreek (MBT), who shared it on Twitter and urged the External Affairs Minister to rescue her and the children as soon as possible.

Raheem Unnisa from Hyderabad, Telangana presently stuck up along with her 5 Children's in Galdogob District, North-Central Mudug province of Somalia has appealed @DrSJaishankar to rescue her as soon as possible/1@meaMADAD @HelplinePBSK @IndiainKenya @sushilrTOI @PramodChturvedi pic.twitter.com/mn6f7hxKjW — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) November 4, 2020

In the video, Raheem Unnisa alleges, “I along with my five children have been left in an ancestral house in Galdogob District North-Central Mudug province of Somalia. My husband is living with her second wife in Mogadishu (Capital of Somalia) and not providing any financial help to me and my children and we are being denied proper food and accommodation here.”