Hyderabad: Woman jumps from Durgam Cheruvu bridge, search ops on

The Durgam Cheruvu Lake patrol and Madhapur police launched efforts to trace the woman.

Durgam Cheruvu (Photo: Twitter/@cyndiboiii)

Hyderabad: A woman reportedly jumped into the Durgam Cheruvu Lake from the Cable Bridge on Thursday afternoon to commit suicide.

Payal, 20 years, a resident of Madhapur and native of Gulbarga in Karnataka had come to D Mart at Madhapur and headed to the Cable Bridge on the Durgam Cheruvu.

The woman reportedly jumped into the lake. The Durgam Cheruvu Lake patrol and Madhapur police launched efforts to trace the woman. A case is registered at the Madhapur police station. The DRF teams of the GHMC are conducting an operation to trace the body of the person who is feared dead.

