Hyderabad: Woman kills daughter, dies by suicide after husband’s abuse

Hyderabad: A woman on Thursday allegedly killed her 13-month-old daughter and later died by suicide as she was traumatised by her husband’s harassment.

The deceased was identified as 26-year-old T Priyanka. Police said that Priyanka was married to 30-year-old T Chandra Shekhar, adding that the couple had frequent arguments.

The arguments between the couple increased after the birth of the of their daughter, as Chandrsekhar began demanding gold for the newborn from Priyanka’s parents. After Chandrasekhar left for work on Thursday, Priyanka killed their daughter, and then took her own life.

The police further said that she is suspected to have first killed their daughter by hanging her with a saree to the ceiling fan and later died by hanging herself from the same ceiling fan,” adding that Chandra Shekar returned to find both of them dead.

He immediately informed the Nacharam police who have taken up investigation.“There was no suicide note found,” police said.

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s parents and relatives protested near the couple’s house. The protesters alleged that Chandra Shekhar murdered the mother and the child. They demanded strict action against him.

The bodies were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for the postmortem.