Hyderabad: Woman lawyer killed by her own brother

Hyderabad: A lady Advocate was brutally murdered by his own brother in Tolichowki area of city. According to the police, 41 year old Rayeesa Fatima, a resident of Adam Colony, Tolichowki on Thursday was targeted by Mohammed Arif Ali, her own brother.

The deceased lady was having a family of five brothers and five sisters and having a dispute over the property.The accused was insisting Rayeesa and other members of the family to settle the property issue by partition and demanding his share.

On Thursday afternoon, Arif Ali had an argument with the Rayeesa over the share in the property and meantime he allegedly attacked her with a sharp edged knife resulting in instantaneous death of the lady.

On receiving information about the murder a team of Golconda police rushed to the spot and shifted the deadbody to Osmania hospital for postmorter.

The deceased was married in 2003 and when her husband died, she along with her two children shifted to Towlichowki.

“Our investigation reveals that the motive behind the murder is property dispute and the accused was harassing the deceased for partition of the property” said Chadrasekhar Reddy Inspector Golconda police station.

A murder case has been registered and investigation is underway.