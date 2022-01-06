Hyderabad: Woman, lover nabbed in murder case in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: The Vanasthalipuram police have cracked a murder case reported on December 17 last year. Two persons including a woman were arrested. The accused were allegedly involved in an extramarital relationship.

The accused were identified as 22-year-old Sai Kumar from Kamareddy district, and 27-year-old Priyanka, who reportedly lost her second husband to COVID-19 last year. The woman was living at a rented hose in Vasnathalipuram by herself, she was looked after by he cousin Srinivas, a resident of Yadadri-Bhongir district.

According to a report by Telangana Today, the police said, “Priyanka developed a relationship with Sai Kumar. When Srinivas got to know about this he warned Priyanka against it.”

On December 10 the two accused were at Priyanka’s house. Upon reaching the residence, Srinivas saw them together and an argument ensued between the three of them. A police official said “Sai grabbed a stick and hit Srinivas on the head, the latter was dead on the spot,” He further added that the suspects then packed the body in a bedsheet and dumped it in a secluded spot on the roadside in Vanasthalipuram.

The incident came to light when locals sensed a foul smell and informed the police. The police identified Srinivas through his ATM card. Priyanka and Saikumar were detained on the basis of suspicion, they later confessed to the crime during interrogation.