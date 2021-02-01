Hyderabad: Woman police constable foils girl’s suicide attempt

It was learnt by the police officials that her brother had died by suicide few months ago over family issues

By Mohammed Hussain|   Published: 1st February 2021 6:34 pm IST
Constable P. Sujatha and police staff with the rescued girl

Hyderabad: The patrolling officers of Adibatla police station under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate saved the life of a young girl who attempted suicide on Sunday.

According to police, on 31st January 2021, the patrolling vehicle received a call over Dial 100. Police constable P. Sujatha along with other patrolling staff rushed to the spot and rescued the girl who made the suicide attempt.

Later the constable counseled the girl and handed her over to parents.

It was learnt by the police officials that her brother had died by suicide a few months ago over family issues.

On Monday, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated this and rewarded the police staff.

READ:  Six injured at ORR after car crashes into road median
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Mohammed Hussain|   Published: 1st February 2021 6:34 pm IST
Back to top button