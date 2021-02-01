Hyderabad: Woman police constable foils girl’s suicide attempt

Hyderabad: The patrolling officers of Adibatla police station under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate saved the life of a young girl who attempted suicide on Sunday.

According to police, on 31st January 2021, the patrolling vehicle received a call over Dial 100. Police constable P. Sujatha along with other patrolling staff rushed to the spot and rescued the girl who made the suicide attempt.

Later the constable counseled the girl and handed her over to parents.

It was learnt by the police officials that her brother had died by suicide a few months ago over family issues.

On Monday, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated this and rewarded the police staff.