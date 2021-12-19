Hyderabad: Woman raped by two men in SR Nagar attempts suicide

Hyderabad: A married woman was allegedly raped by two men in SR Nagar on December 13 after they threatened to reveal her relationship with a co-worker, to her family.

The woman a construction worker and her lover, reportedly consumed pesticides in an attempt to end their lives after the incident.

The duo survived the attempted suicide after the woman’s lover informed a family member of the situation before they fell unconscious. The duo was traced and rushed to the hospital.

The incident came to light on Friday after the woman, who is currently recovering, filed a complaint against the accused, who are her neighbours.

The police have reportedly taken the men into custody for threatening the woman, taking her to an isolated place, and gang-raping her, as she left her house to meet her lover, on Monday.

The case comes amidst the uproar on the internet after senior Karnataka Congress leader and former Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar made a sexist and unsavoury comment on rape in the state Assembly.

After Kumar’s remark and other members including the Speaker were seen laughing instead of condemning the statement.