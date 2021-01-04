Hyderabad woman stranded in Oman promised help by Indian embassy

Hyderabad: Kouser Banu, who is stuck in Oman, is now promised aid by the Indian embassy in Oman, Muscat.

A resident of the Golconda Qila area, Banu went to Oman to get a job as a beautician, with the help of an agent. However, when she reached Oman, she found out that there was no work and was later forced to marry a handicapped old man.

Speaking to ANI, the woman’s family said, “She has been cheated by an agent named Fatima, who promised her work as a beautician.” The family also said that Kouser Banu used to run a beauty parlor in Hyderabad but was facing financial difficulties since the lockdown.

The issue was brought to light when the woman had shared this video with Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesperson of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT).

In the video, Kouser said, “I went to Oman as I was promised good pay as a beautician, but I couldn’t get any work. Now I am being forced to marry an old handicapped man; when I denied and demanded to be sent back, the agents here asked me to pay Rs. 3 lakh.”

Kouser Banu was offered a job to work as a beautician by a lady agent now being forced to marry an old aged handicapped Arab, She had appealed EAM & @amjedmbt to rescue her, Agent Fatima is originally from Golconda Qila in Hyd settled in Oman after marriage with an Omani./2 pic.twitter.com/XCjiPefcp3 — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) January 1, 2021

The Indian Embassy in Muscat, Oman responding to Amjad Ullah’s tweet said, “As mentioned by you, she had a job offer, so she should have come on a job visa and not on a visit visa. Anyway, she has been contacted and also her agent Ms. Fatima today. Efforts will be made to facilitate her repatriation.”

